Terim leaves Turkey role after brawl

Fatih Terim has left his role as Turkey coach by mutual consent following his involvement in a brawl a fortnight ago.

Television footage showed 63-year-old Terim in an altercation with a restaurant owner in a west coast holiday town.

Reports in the Turkish media said Terim and his sons-in-law had injured five men in the incident.

"Some non-football issues have been wearing out our football director Fatih Terim and the management of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF)," the TFF said in a statement.

"The two sides agreed that it would be more healthy for both parties to part ways."

Terim had been in charge since 2013, failing to lead Turkey to the 2014 World Cup but guiding them to a place at Euro 2016.

Turkey are third in their 2018 World Cup qualifying group, two points behind Croatia and Iceland.