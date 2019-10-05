Terriers tame Tigers

Huddersfield scored three times in 14 second-half minutes to beat Hull 3-0 and finally end their 540-day wait for a win on a Saturday.

The home side had failed to find a breakthrough following a dominant opening 45 minutes.

But they turned on the style after the break as they found a cutting edge to their play to put a below-par Hull to the sword.

Karlan Grant slotted home after 68 minutes to get the Terriers on their way before sub Juninho Bacuna rifled into the bottom corner six minutes later.

It was game over when Elias Kachunga fired home at the back post with eight minutes to go.

It was the first time Huddersfield have recorded back-to-back league wins since February 2018.

Huddersfield started brightly with visiting keeping George Long coming close to handling the ball outside the box as he raced out to beat Grant to the ball after 11 minutes.

Grant failed to control Christopher Schindler’s long ball over the top after 17 minutes after the Hull defence switched off.

George Honeyman failed to get any power in his shot after a brilliant run by Brandon Fleming created a chance on 29 minutes.

The home side wasted a corner minutes later following another poor cross but Adama Diakhaby.

It summed up the home side’s opening 30 minutes with the Frenchman often getting in good positions before failing to deliver a telling final ball.

Kamil Grosicki curled a long range free-kick inches over the crossbar on 34 minutes.

Long saved a Jaden Brown shot with his legs seconds later after Lewis O’Brien’s pass played him in.

Kevin Stewart could only hit Tom Eaves with a long-range effort on 37 minutes as City started to have more joy on the counter-attack.

Long palmed away a deflected Grant shot for a corner on 42 minutes after a superb flowing move from the Terriers.

Kamil Grabara pushed away a fierce Eaves volley on the stroke of half-time after he beat the offside trap.

Trevoh Chalobah saw half-hearted appeals for a penalty waved after he went down in the box on 52 minutes.

Schindler fired over the bar from a 58th minute corner as Huddersfield started to take control.

Their dominance paid off when Grant turned in the box and fired home after Bacuna picked him out.

Bacuna smashed a powerful effort into the bottom right corner following a brilliant counter attack.

The rampant Terriers wrapped it up when Kachunga turned home O’Brien’s low cross.