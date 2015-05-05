Terry calls for new Drogba deal

Chelsea captain John Terry has urged the club's board to hand striker Didier Drogba fresh terms following their Premier League triumph.

The Ivorian has had to be content with a bit-part role since his return to Stamford Bridge in the close-season, thanks largely to the form of Diego Costa during his first campaign in England.

However, long-serving skipper Terry - who signed a new deal in March - is hopeful Chelsea can keep hold of Drogba, with the 37-year-old's current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

"He's been great, because he's had to be patient," Terry told reporters.

"Ideally he would have liked a bit more game-time. But Diego Costa hit the ground running, scoring a lot of goals.

"Didier's experience [is beneficial] and the way he speaks before the games and after defeats when you're down and you need an old head to help.

"At times we've been worried after defeats and he's said that it happens and we'll bounce back and be alright. When you hear that from someone like him, everyone takes it on board.

"Let's hope he’s in the camp next season. He's got a massive part to play on and off the field.

"He's shown that on the field but off the field he really has got a massive part to play."