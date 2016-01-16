Terry hails Chelsea's 'unbelievable desire'

John Terry hailed Chelsea's "unbelievable desire" as his injury-time equaliser salvaged a point from a pulsating 3-3 draw with Everton on Saturday.

Ramiro Funes Mori's 90th-minute goal appeared to have won it for the visitors but Terry flicked home Oscar's header eight minutes later to hand Chelsea a share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge, preserving their unbeaten record under interim boss Guus Hiddink.

Everton's claims that Terry, who earlier put through his own net, was offside appeared justified but the former England captain cared little when asked about it afterwards.

He told Sky Sports News: "Im not sure, I don't really care! It was my first this season and we are still unbeaten since the manager came in.

"It was unbelievable desire from the players. We want to get out of this position we are in and we will if we show that kind of desire."

The result left Chelsea in 14th place in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone.

"We need to start winning games, every game is tough and each opponent seem to be stepping up their game against us," added Terry, who was making his 700th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions.

"The fight, the desire from the squad was unbelievable to come back and we were unlucky not to win the game."