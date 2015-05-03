Terry: I've proved Benitez wrong

Chelsea captain John Terry believes he has proved a point to Rafael Benitez after captaining his club to a fourth Premier League title.

Terry continued his record of being an ever-present in the league this season as Jose Mourinho's side beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday to open up an unassailable advantage with three games still to play.

The former England skipper's career stagnated when Benitez took interim charge of Chelsea in the 2012-13 campaign, but Terry has been revitalised under Mourinho.

"One person said, they know who they are, I couldn't play twice in a week and I proved them wrong," the 34-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I've got great players and a great manager [around me]."

Reflecting on Chelsea's first title since 2010, secured by Eden Hazard's headed rebound after the Belgian's penalty had been saved by Julian Speroni, Terry added: "It's an unbelievable feeling. We've worked so hard, so to get over the line is great.

"It was a bit nervous - they [Palace] are a good side and made it difficult. Thankfully Eden got the goal and we won the game.

"This is what I live for. It's been five years since we've won it. The first one was special and [when] you go four or five years without it hurts. So I'll really enjoy it today."