Terry optimistic over new Chelsea contract

The former England skipper was handed a one-year deal by Jose Mourinho last May after another impressive campaign for the London club.

Terry has not yet entered negotiations over extending his stay at Stamford Bridge, but the 34-year-old is optimistic that it is only a matter of time before he puts pen to paper.

He said: "No talks have happened yet between myself and the club.

"The club know my position. Hopefully I know theirs and it will get done.

"I think we both respect the position - there are a lot more important players.

"[Eden] Hazard has just been done and for me, that's the most important for the club.

"Without them even telling me, I know that's the first priority for them. Hopefully, they will be knocking on the door soon."

Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole ended their illustrious Chelsea careers at the end of last season and Terry admits he was concerned that he may also have to move on, but the Londoner is more relaxed about his situation now.

He added: "I was maybe a little bit nervous. I was edgy. [But] we have had a good chat. I know their position, they know mine.

"I want to stay. Hopefully my performances are showing that and they can keep me.

"I will be happy to get one more year and then see how it goes. I am taking it year by year - I haven't got much choice."