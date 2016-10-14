Terry ready for Chelsea comeback - Conte

John Terry is ready to return for Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League encounter with Leicester City after a one-month spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 35-year-old suffered a foot problem in his side's 2-2 draw with Swansea City on September 11 and had since been out of action, missing the league games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Hull City.

The centre-back is now ready to make his comeback, though, even if manager Antonio Conte refused to confirm whether he will start for the match at Stamford Bridge.

"Terry is available - he came back in midweek and completed the whole training session," Conte said at his pre-match media conference.

"He has recovered from his injury but I cannot say whether he will play. I will do what is best for the team.

"I have four centre-backs and I have to make a decision, to pick three. One of them will end up on the bench."

Diego Costa, meanwhile, is one yellow card away from a one-match ban with a key match against Manchester United coming up next week, but Conte does not want the Spain international to change his style of play.

Conte added: "We know Diego is one yellow away from a booking. He knows this. But it was the same before Hull.

"We must think about the present and not look too far ahead. He must fight like he always does. I hope he does not get another booking."