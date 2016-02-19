Terry ruled out of Manchester City clash

John Terry has been ruled out of Chelsea's FA Cup fifth-round tie with Manchester City on Sunday.

The Chelsea captain missed the 2-1 Champions League defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 5-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend.

Centre-back Terry has attempted returning to full training, but continues to struggle with the problem and will play no part at Stamford Bridge against City.

However, manager Guus Hiddink harbours hope he will be ready for the Premier League match against Southampton next weekend.

"He will not be fit for this weekend, I just happened to see him this morning - he worked with the physios," Hiddink confirmed on Friday.

"Yesterday he was trying a bit on the pitch but still [has] too many problems to be fit for the weekend. I hope next weekend he will be available.

"I cannot predict it, but I think we have to be a bit cautious with him. I think maybe next weekend.

"Of course it's a disappointment because he's the leader of this club and team. But like I said before I'm not going to complain or moan the guys who are putting their effort in in his place.

"They have [our] full confidence. Our central defenders had a big performance in Paris."