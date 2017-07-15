Terry takes Aston Villa captaincy

John Terry has been named the new captain of Aston Villa after completing his move to the Championship club.

The former Chelsea and England skipper takes over the armband from James Chester as Steve Bruce plots a return to the Premier League.

"Aston Villa are pleased to announce John Terry as captain," the club said in a brief statement. "Terry will be skipper for the 2017-18 campaign."

Terry, who said he signed for Villa to avoid having to play against Chelsea, captains his new side for the first time on Saturday in a pre-season friendly against Shrewsbury Town.