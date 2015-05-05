Terry: Too long between titles

Chelsea captain John Terry feared his 2010 Premier League title would be his last with the newly crowned champions.

Jose Mourinho's men sealed the 2014-15 title after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

It marked the club's fifth league title and first since 2010, one Terry felt could be his last.

"It's been five years since the last title - too long," he said.

"When you're seeing other teams win it when you're pushing them right to the end, like we did last year... well, at times I did wonder whether that one in 2010 would be my last one.

"It's felt like a long time watching other teams do it. Manchester City came in and dominated for a couple of years, as well, and that's hard to take when you've won it before and don't for a while."

Terry believes Chelsea can achieve even more, but is unsure how long he will remain part of the group.

The 34-year-old said he would know when it was time to call it quits.

"There will come a point when enough's enough but I'll know when that is and I'll be the first to say: 'Listen, I can't do this no more,'" Terry said.

"I know there will be a point when that's it. The players are getting quicker and stronger. The ability out there is phenomenal.

"The last thing I want to do is go out there and get embarrassed every week. It will be for me to say and I'll make sure I'm ahead of everyone else."