Terry trains ahead of PSG clash

Chelsea captain John Terry trained on Monday ahead of the Champions round-of-16 first leg away to Paris Saint-Germain despite concerns over an injury sustained on Saturday.

The Chelsea skipper limped off in the first half of a 5-1 win at home to Newcastle United in the Premier League, having landed awkwardly in a challenge with Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Manager Guus Hiddink suggested Terry was unlikely to recover from a "muscular problem" in time for Tuesday's clash in the French capital.

However, the club released a Vine on Monday ahead of Hiddink's news conference that showed Terry walking out for training at the club's Cobham base.

Terry's availability would be a huge boost for Hiddink and the Premier League champions, who are without Kurt Zouma for the remainder of the season due to a knee ligament injury.

Full-back Branislav Ivanovic would likely be drafted in alongside Gary Cahill in the heart of Chelsea's defence, should Terry not be fit enough to feature at the Parc des Princes.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Monday: "With or without Terry, it will be a complicated match."