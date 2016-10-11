Terry urges respect for England 'legend' Rooney

Dropped England captain Wayne Rooney deserves more respect for his achievements for the national team, says former skipper John Terry.

Rooney has come under-fire for club and country this season and was jeered by sections of the Wembley crowd in Saturday's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Malta.

Interim manager Gareth Southgate has now followed Jose Mourinho's lead at Manchester United by dropping the out-of-sorts forward for Tuesday's trip to Slovenia, with Jordan Henderson to stand in as captain.

But ex-Three Lions skipper Terry leapt to the defence of Rooney, his country's record goalscorer with 53, and hailed him as one of England's greatest talents.

Writing on Instagram, the Chelsea captain posted: "Wayne Rooney England's highest record goalscorer in the history of our game.

"Soon to be the most capped player our great country has ever produced.

"One of the very best players I have seen and had the pleasure playing with in my lifetime and a man who has given everything for England.

"An absolute LEGEND at Everton,Man Utd,England and world football.

"We should all show more respect to this great player and man.

"Let's all get behind Wayne and the England team."