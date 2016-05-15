Terry wants to be at Chelsea next season

John Terry has reaffirmed his desire to finish his career at Chelsea, but has not confirmed whether he will sign a one-year contract extension.

The centre-back's current deal is set to expire next month and, on Friday, the club announced they had put forward an offer.

However, Terry revealed the deal would see him take on a "different role" and subsequently needed careful consideration.

The captain was applauded by the Stamford Bridge faithful with the clock showing 26 minutes during their 1-1 draw with champions Leicester City on Sunday, a match he missed through suspension and in tribute to his service wearing the squad number 26.

Terry, who did not confirm whether he would accept the offer currently on the table, addressed supporters following the final whistle at the end of their last game of the Premier League season.

He answered to chants from the stands calling for him to stay by saying: "We all want the same thing. I want to be here for the rest of my career, I've said that.

"We have a few days and I'll be speaking to the club. I want to stay, the club knows that, the fans know that."

John Terry was lifted into the air by his Chelsea teammates after today's game! May 15, 2016

The 35-year-old thanked the fans for sticking by the players during a title defence that ended with finishing 10th before insisting they will return to challenging at the top next term.

"This has been a difficult season, we are where we deserve to be in the league. The fans have stuck with us. Thank you," he continued.

"I can assure you we'll be back fighting for this title next year. On a personal note this has been tough for me, very emotional.

"Chelsea is my life, just like it is yours, and you've been a part of the best moments of my life in this stadium.

"Before I sign off I'd like to say a big thank you to Guus Hiddink. A great man for what he's done for this football club. He picked us up and he's just a really honest man."

Terry also offered congratulations to Leicester on their title triumph, adding he was pleased London rivals Tottenham did not depose Chelsea.

"I would like to wish Claudio Ranieri and Leicester congratulations from me. I am delighted they have won it and I am glad Tottenham haven't," he said.