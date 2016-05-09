Terry wants 'a couple more years' at Chelsea

Chelsea captain John Terry is hopeful he can extend his association with the club beyond the end of this season.

Former England skipper Terry is out of contract in June and announced earlier this year that the final chapter of his playing career would lie away from Stamford Bridge, where he made his debut in 1998, after he was not offered an extended deal.

The 35-year-old was sent off during the closing stages of Saturday's 3-2 defeat to relegation-threatened Sunderland, a dismissal that could still stand as an unsatisfactory end to his Chelsea days.

On Monday, Terry travelled to watch Brondby's 2-1 win over Nordsjaelland. He is a personal friend of the Danish club's owner Jan Bech Andersen.

This link has led to speculation Terry could be in line for a coaching role with Brondby but he told their YouTube channel that he wants to continue playing for Chelsea when new boss Antonio Conte arrives next term.

"I'm very good friends with Jan," he said. "I still want to play for a couple more years.

"Hopefully that's at Chelsea. I'm a Chelsea player and Chelsea has been my club since the age of 14. I love Chelsea."

Terry has made 703 appearances for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the 2012 Champions League and the 2013 Europa League.