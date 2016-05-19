Tests confirmed for Ginola after health scare

Former France international David Ginola has undergone medical tests after a health scare following a football match, a message posted via his official Twitter account has confirmed.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the 49-year-old collapsed on Thursday in the French Riviera and was initially unconscious in hospital.

While the precise nature of Ginola's ailment remains unclear, it was later confirmed that he had received medical checks – which are reported to have taken place at the Centre Cardio Thoracique of Monaco – after being taken ill when playing.

Footy match in the midday sun, not very clever. Now having some tests done. Whoever voted for a World Cup in Qatar in the summer?May 19, 2016

Ginola – capped 17 times by his country – won silverware with Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham as a player before retiring in 2002 following further spells in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Everton.

He announced his intention to run for FIFA presidency in 2015, but later withdrew after failing to generate sufficient support.