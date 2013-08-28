Tevez compares coach Conte to Ferguson

Tevez – who joined the Italian giants from Manchester City in June – has made a bright start to life in Turin.

The Argentinian has scored two goals in as many matches for Juventus, with his strike at Sampdoria on Saturday helping his new side to a season-opening Serie A win.

The 29-year-old, who is enjoying a new lease of life in Italy, says he has learnt plenty from Conte already, including how to adapt to Italian football.

Tevez told Italian news outlet La Stampa: "Football here is more difficult than in England. Therefore, I have had to modify a few things.

"The first lesson is that you can't keep hold of the ball here because if you beat one man, then another, a third will pop up and take the ball away.

"A forward needs to be good at movement and Conte is guiding me in these changes. He's already given me 10 pieces of advice which have turned out to be correct.

"I wasn't lying when I said that he looks after the details like Sir Alex Ferguson."

Tevez is enjoying the 3-5-2 formation Conte has employed this season, with the former Manchester United forward playing as a second striker, just off Mirko Vucinic.

"I fit well into the system because that is my role," he added.

"If we went to a 4-3-3 then I would want to be the central striker.

"I don't like playing wide, you don't get to see a lot of the ball and I want to be in the middle of the action."

Juventus have won the last two Serie A titles and are tipped to make it a hat-trick of league successes after the close-season arrivals of Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Angelo Ogbonna.