Tevez to miss friendly amid kidnap reports

Unconfirmed reports in Argentina on Tuesday stated that Tevez's father had been carjacked in Moron and calls had been made demanding a ransom for his release.

Clarin newspaper then reported that he had been released and although there was no word from Tevez, his club stated that the former Manchester City man will play no part in their friendly against Cesena due to family reasons.

Juve revealed on their official website: "Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed a 25-man squad for Wednesday night's pre-season friendly against Cesena at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi.

"Carlos Tevez will miss out on the game after being granted leave of absence due to family reasons."