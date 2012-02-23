Tevez return welcomed by Lescott

The controversial front-man hasn’t played competitive football since September following an infamous spat with manager Roberto Mancini during the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tevez returned to the Etihad Stadium earlier this month, admitting he is eager to aid the Citizens during the title run-in and, earlier this week, apologised for his actions.

The fiery Argentina international is set for clear-the-air talks with Mancini on Thursday, but is still considered to be three weeks away from a return to first-team fitness.

And England international Lescott believes having the former West Ham and Manchester United ace back at the club won’t be a problem.

"No-one here sees Carlos as a disruption," said Lescott. "If we can all get together and push in the same direction, I am sure it's a positive for the club.

"With us, Carlos, has never been an issue, and we are confident they if he does get his chance, he will score lots of goals."

The former Everton centre-back is confident the striker will receive the backing of the fans, despite damaging his reputation in the footballing world following his conduct in recent months.

"It would be harsh," Lescott added. "You need to appreciate what Carlos has done for the club over the last two years.

"Obviously Carlos hasn't been here for the last few months, but that's an issue the club have dealt with.

"We feel that everyone involved has dealt with it correctly and the players have got on with the job in hand.

"We are still performing in the Premier League and I don't see how it will affect us in the final run-in."