Tevez still devastated by World Cup woe

Argentina were among the favourites to win the World Cup in South Africa but were shocked 4-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals last month.

"It's the hardest thing I've experienced in football," Tevez told the Estudio Futbol programme on TyC Sports on Thursday.

"And now, telling my family I want to give up football, is not easy.

"I have less and less will to carry on in Europe. I'll be here two or three more years and then I'll go back (home)," the Manchester City striker added.

"I've got to see if I carry on playing... it's difficult to quit now but if football doesn't make me happy and doesn't fulfil me as it used to, it's hard to carry on playing."

Tevez was speaking a day after Argentina beat Ireland 1-0 in a friendly in Dublin. It was their first game under interim coach Sergio Batista, but Tevez missed the match with flu.

"I find it hard to get that 4-0 out of my head," Tevez added.

"I was convinced (we would win)...I dreamt about the cup, getting back to Argentina with it, it's all I thought about ...(losing) hit me really badly."

