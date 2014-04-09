Thai Premier League Wrap: Duo suffer first defeats

Chonburi continued their bright start to the campaign, climbing to third as goals from Anderson Dos Santos and Thiago Cunha gave them a 2-1 victory over Samut Songkhram.

Yusuke Kato netted a consolation for Samut, but Somchai Chuayboonchum's men remain bottom of the table and without a win this season.

BEC Tero Sasana moved to fourth after posting a 2-1 triumph against Sisaket. Georgie Welcome and Sho Shimoji scored, meaning Pak Nam-Chol's late consolation meant little.

After five wins in their opening seven matches, newly promoted Singhtarua lost their league lead after falling to a surprise 2-0 defeat at TOT on Wednesday, while Ratchaburi were beaten 2-1 by Osotspa.

A penalty from Takahiro Kawamura and Prakit Deeporm's second goal of the season secured victory for TOT.

Ratchaburi looked to have rescued a point against Osotspa when Douglas levelled proceedings with 12 minutes left - only for Tangeni Shipauhu to score an 87th-minute winner.

Muang Thong United are the new leaders after their comprehensive 4-1 victory over PTT Rayong. Mario Gjurovski netted a first-half double for the winners, while Teerasil Dangda also got on the scoresheet.

Air Force United continue to search for their first win of the season after they were beaten 2-0 by Chiangrai United, while Bangkok United dropped to 18th after a 1-0 defeat to Songkhla United.

Elsewhere, Army United ended a two-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Bangkok Glass, Chainat collected a 2-1 win over Police United and Buriram United held Suphanburi to a 1-1 draw.