Thai Premier League Wrap: Title rivals win again

New head coach Scott Cooper has seen the side go from strength to strength since his arrival in May, and Carmelo Gonzalez continues to play a big part in that after netting his 16th goal in 17 games.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been prolific since joining from Sporting Gijon and had support from Adisak Kraisorn against Chiangrai with the 22-year-old netting with seven minutes to go.

Buriram still face pressure from second-place Muang Thong United, though, and they remain in hot pursuit of the title after managing to hold off a late threat from Pattaya United to win 3-2.

Pattaya, who currently languish in the relegation spots, produced a strong performance but could not add to Obinna Ajoku’s 81st-minute goal to earn a share the points.

Defeat for Pattaya was made easier to stomach after a number of the teams around them also failed to win, including Ratchaburi, who are now just four points off the drop zone having lost two games in a row.

Ratchaburi had a difficult time at Bangkok United on Saturday, and despite scoring first through Panupong Aramviroj, their fortunes quickly changed with the game ending 4-2.

Chonburi and Police United enjoyed away wins after emerging victorious from their matches at TOT and Songkhla United respectively.

While Chonburi rendered Prakit Deeprom’s 42nd-minute goal a consolation strike after an impressive brace from Leandro Assuncao, Police United kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Goals from Michael Murcy and Pedro dos Santos Calcado earned Police United the points and they now sit 10th in the table, just two points off Bangkok Glass, who lost against BEC Tero Sasana on Sunday in a game that saw both sides have a player sent off late one.

Striker Cleiton Silva was the difference with two goals in 24 minutes as BEC Tero Sasana edged a 3-2 victory.

Sunday’s fixtures also saw an impressive 1-0 win for Army United, who are now unbeaten in their last five games after a goal from Bjorn Lindemann sunk Suphanburi.