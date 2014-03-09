Thai Premier League Wrap: Two teams stay perfect

Last year's runners-up Muang Thong brushed aside nine-man TOT 3-0 away from home, while Bangkok Glass defeated Samut Songkhram 1-0 on home soil.

Teerasil Dangda opened the scoring for Muang Thong in the 47th minute, before the hosts saw Apinan Kaewpila and Patiparn Phetphun both dismissed.

Dangda added a second goal in the 89th minute before Mario Gjurovski rounded off the scoring in stoppage time to leave them top of the table on goal difference.

Bangkok Glass are tucked in behind them thanks to Jetsadakorn Hemdaeng's 50th-minute winner, while Chonburi are third after a 1-1 draw at Songkhla United.

Pipob On-Mo put Chonburi ahead in the 12th minute, but the home side responded in the second half and earned a share of the spoils through Parntep Chotikawin's 54th-minute equaliser.

Police United, who lost their opening game 4-0 to Chonburi, responded with a thumping of their own, swatting aside Air Force Central 5-1 at home.

Last year's champions Buriram United were held 0-0 at home by Ratchaburi, while Leandro's 72nd-minute strike was enough to earn Singhtarua a 1-0 success at Osotspa.

BEC Tero Sasana overcame Suphanburi 4-2 in an entertaining encounter to make it four points from their first two matches.

They fell behind to an early Jung Myung-Oh goal, but took the lead courtesy of Narubodin Weerawatnodom and Georgie Welcome.

Bjorn Lindemann sent the teams in level at the break, but further strikes from Naruphol Ar-Romsawa and Gilbert Koomson sealed the points for the hosts.

Ten-man Chainat recovered from the dismissal of Surachet Ngamtip to earn a 2-0 win over Army United with goals in the last six minutes from Marko Perovic and Jo Tae-Keun.

Elsewhere, PTT Rayong drew 2-2 with Chiangrai United while Sisaket won 2-1 at Bangkok United to record their first points of the season.