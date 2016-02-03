Thauvin apologises after red card cuts short Marseille return

Florian Thauvin has apologised to team-mates after his Marseille comeback lasted just 10 minutes thanks to a red card against Montpellier.

The 23-year-old returned to Ligue 1 on loan from Newcastle United on Monday after failing to make his mark in the Premier League following a transfer back in August.

Thauvin came on at half-time against Montpellier but was sent off by referee Tony Chapron after flying into a challenge on Vitorino Hilton.

The former France Under-21 international blamed his over-exuberance on a desperation to impress upon his return to the club and was relieved that his dismissal did not affect the result as Marseille held on for a 1-0 win to stretch their unbeaten league run to 11 matches.

"Disappointed? No, we won. I'm very happy to be back," he said afterward, as quoted by Le Figaro. "I'd have liked things to have gone a little better for me personally but the team won, I'm very happy.

"You saw how I was bursting with excitement. It's a lack of experience on my part. Thankfully, it did not penalise the team.

"I apologised to my team-mates. It will not happen again."