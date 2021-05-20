The contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at West Brom

Sam Allardyce will leave West Brom at the end of the season after opting not to attempt to lead them back to the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the possible contenders to replace him at The Hawthorns.

Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder is available after leaving Sheffield United this season. (John Sibley/PA)

The former Sheffield United manager has been linked with the Baggies in the past and will be a strong candidate.

Wilder has the experience of reaching the Premier League having guided the Blades to promotion in 2019 and then a surprise ninth place in the top flight before it fell apart this season.

Michael Appleton

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has history with the Baggies. (Nick Potts/PA)

A former coach, caretaker and player at The Hawthorns, Appleton has been constantly linked with a return as manager.

He has impressed at Lincoln this season and is one game away from the Sky Bet League One play-off final after the Imps’ 2-0 first-leg win over Sunderland.

Alex Neil

The Baggies were close to appointing the Scot in April 2019 and he is available after leaving Preston in March.

He took Norwich to the Premier League in 2015 but his struggles at Deepdale this season – despite an extremely tight budget and a raft of injuries – leave him as an outsider.

John Terry

Aston Villa assistant John Terry wants to be a manager. (Clie Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA)

Aston Villa’s assistant manager wants to be a boss in his own right and Villa chief Dean Smith would not stand in his way when the time comes.

The former Chelsea captain has learned the ropes at Villa Park for the last two years but his inexperience as a manager may count against him at The Hawthorns.