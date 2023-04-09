The Hodgson effect: Crystal Palace with seven goals and two wins since Roy's return

Crystal Palace secured their second win in a row since Roy Hodgson's return as manager with an impressive 5-1 victory at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

Eyebrows were raised when Hodgson was announced as a short-term replacement for Patrick Vieira in March, but the 75-year-old has had an impressive impact in his second spell in charge.

Palace had 31 shots as they came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 at Selhurst Park last weekend and Hodgson's side followed up that win with a spectacular 5-1 victory at Leeds on Sunday.

Leeds took the lead through Patrick Bamford after 21 minutes and the home side were the better team for most of the opening period, but Marc Guehi levelled in added time at the end of the first half and Palace were totally dominant after the break.

Michael Olise grabbed three assists as Palace added four goals in the second half to score five in the Premier League away from home for only the second time.

Jordan Ayew (two), Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Eduoard all scored to make it seven goals and two wins for Hodgson since his return.

Palace have now scored as many goals in their past two Premier League games as they had in their previous 15 matches in the competition combined.