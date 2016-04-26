There are 'a million' more disappointing results than 0-0 - Kompany

Vincent Kompany has laughed off suggestions that 0-0 is not a good result for Manchester City after the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

City barely troubled Keylor Navas in the Madrid goal for much of the game at the Etihad Stadium but will be pleased to have avoided conceding an away goal ahead of the second leg in Madrid.

And Kompany said that a 0-0 result was better for City than it was for Madrid.

"There's about a million more disappointing results [than 0-0 at home]," laughed Kompany when asked if he was disappointed with the result.

"Look, we've got a really good away record in the Champions League and if it was an away game and it finished 0-0, I would not feel comfortable with it."

Despite his side's lack of threat going forward on the night, Kompany said he would back his side's strikers to get the job done at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he expects a more open contest.

"We're still an offensive team … and if we don't manage to score a goal anyway, what claim can we make on going to the final?" Kompany said.

"I expect to score a goal and if we do then the game is going to be really interesting.

"We had a game plan and in this first half of the tie, I didn't expect to see both teams over commit.

"They defended really well."

And Kompany reserved special praise for goalkeeper Joe Hart, who made a number of important saves - none more so than denying Pepe from close range.

"You're expected to have a top goalkeeper behind you and he did his job like he always does," he said.