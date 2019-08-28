There’s trouble at Mill as Wednesday win Yorkshire cup derby

Atdhe Nuhiu’s late winner ensured Sheffield Wednesday got past local rivals Rotherham 1-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

​

The Kosovo international finally settled the tie deep into stoppage time when the match looked destined to go to penalties.​

​

Dan Barlaser’s low corner presented Rotherham with the first clear-cut chance but Freddie Ladapo drilled just wide.​

​

Jordan Rhodes had a sniff at the other end but his header from Morgan Fox’s whipped cross was straight at Daniel Iversen.​

​

Ladapo should have sent Rotherham in one up but he poked wide after racing between Wednesday’s two central defenders from Michael Smith’s flick on.​

​

Nuhiu forced an early second half save out of Iversen.​

​

Ben Wiles then made Dawson tip wide after a sharp run down the left side of the box.​

​

Two decent opportunities fell to the visiting side to avoid penalties.​

​

First, a swinging ball from substitute Kadeem Harris was met menacingly by Fox but his header flew just wide.​

​

Fernando Forestieri then curled over a decent chance from the edge of the box.​

​

But it was Nuhiu who finally netted the winner in the sixth minute of added time.​

​

He reacted quickest from Harris’s centre to smash into the roof of the net and put Wednesday into the third round.