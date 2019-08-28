There’s trouble at Mill as Wednesday win Yorkshire cup derby
Atdhe Nuhiu’s late winner ensured Sheffield Wednesday got past local rivals Rotherham 1-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Kosovo international finally settled the tie deep into stoppage time when the match looked destined to go to penalties.
Dan Barlaser’s low corner presented Rotherham with the first clear-cut chance but Freddie Ladapo drilled just wide.
Jordan Rhodes had a sniff at the other end but his header from Morgan Fox’s whipped cross was straight at Daniel Iversen.
Ladapo should have sent Rotherham in one up but he poked wide after racing between Wednesday’s two central defenders from Michael Smith’s flick on.
Nuhiu forced an early second half save out of Iversen.
Ben Wiles then made Dawson tip wide after a sharp run down the left side of the box.
Two decent opportunities fell to the visiting side to avoid penalties.
First, a swinging ball from substitute Kadeem Harris was met menacingly by Fox but his header flew just wide.
Fernando Forestieri then curled over a decent chance from the edge of the box.
But it was Nuhiu who finally netted the winner in the sixth minute of added time.
He reacted quickest from Harris’s centre to smash into the roof of the net and put Wednesday into the third round.
