Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus has likened Thiago Alcantara to Diego Maradona and feels the Spain international has become a key figure at the Allianz Arena this term.

Thiago joined Bayern from Barcelona in 2013, but initially struggled to make an impact due to ongoing injury problems.

He has been in sublime form this campaign, though, scoring six goals and adding as many assists, leading Matthaus to draw parallels between Thiago and Argentina legend Maradona.

"Thiago reminds me of Maradona in the way he moves and twists his body. He has become the heart of Bayern's game this season," Matthaus wrote in his column for Sport Bild.

"He is a classic number 10 with an amazing technique, he always keeps his calm and has a perfect sense of position.

"It is easy to see he is the son of former Brazil international Mazinho. He is a player who really enjoys the game and possesses skills few others have.

"In hindsight, Barcelona were unlucky to have Xavi and Andres Iniesta, who kept Thiago out of the team. That is the only reason Bayern were able to sign him.

"Pep Guardiola was a bit unlucky that Thiago was never really 100 per cent fit during his time at the club. Carlo Ancelotti can build on him in the decisive stages of the season. He is indispensable for Bayern."