Thiago Silva deserves Brazil place, says Miranda

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva deserves a recall to the Brazil squad, according to fellow centre-back Miranda.

The former Selecao skipper was injured for the early part of Dunga's latest spell as head coach and has subsequently struggled to force his way back into the international reckoning.

Silva was included in the Copa America squad last year, but has not been called up since conceding a crucial penalty in the quarter-final defeat to Paraguay, despite some exemplary form at the heart of PSG's defence this season.

But Miranda believes all three of the Ligue 1 champions' Brazil defenders deserve to be in the squad, such is their quality.

"I think Thiago Silva is a great defender who deserves to be selected," the Inter man told Globoesporte. "But it's a choice for the coach and you have to respect that.

"I've also been rejected and I have learned lessons.

"David Luiz? He is one of the best defenders in Europe, it's normal that when you make mistakes you are criticised. I have no problem playing with him or with Thiago Silva, or with Marquinhos, either."