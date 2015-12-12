Thiago Silva hails collective improvement at PSG

Thiago Silva thinks everyone at Paris Saint-Germain is playing at a higher level compared to last season.

PSG completed a clean sweep of domestic trophies in 2014-15, though they required a surge in form in the second half of the campaign to fight off Lyon and claim the Ligue 1 title.

After 17 top-flight matches this term, Laurent Blanc's side hold a 15-point advantage at the summit and the club captain believes it is a result of improved performances from every player.

"On the pitch, everyone realises we always have to be at 100 per cent. Last season, we were often 80 per cent and that is not enough to win a game," defender Thiago Silva told PSG's official website.

"We were champions because the team had many qualities. This season, everyone is 100 per cent and that is why we have made this start to the campaign.

"But we must continue to work together, together we are much stronger. I am always telling that to my team-mates."

PSG will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the domestic campaign when they entertain Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.