Thiago Silva insists he is happy to remain in Paris

The Brazilian's impressive displays have caught the eye of many this season as PSG romp towards the Ligue 1 title, as well as securing a place in the Coup de la Ligue final and looking certain to reach the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

However, the centre-back has moved to rule out any possibility of a move away from the French capital in the near future, with his current deal not due to expire until 2018.

"I feel good, I feel appreciated by what is said about me in the press," he told Marca.

"I am happy, and my work is being recognised.

"But I am happy in Paris and hope to see out my contract."

PSG thumped Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie and look assured of their quarter-final berth, and Silva believes that if they continue in their current vein of form they could go all the way to the final.

"If we continue playing like this, we are also in with a good chance of winning the Champions League," he said.

"I think that the toughest rival at the moment is Bayern (Munich)."