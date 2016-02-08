Thiago Silva: PSG can stay unbeaten all season

Thiago Silva believes Paris Saint-Germain have what it takes to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 all season.

The reigning champions beat Marseille 2-1 on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run in the French top flight to 34 games, a streak that stretches back to the 2014-15 campaign.

Laurent Blanc's men have won 22 out of their 25 games this term, drawing the remaining three, and hold a massive 24-point lead over second-placed Monaco.

Silva has stressed that remaining unbeaten is not a specific goal for PSG, but believes it would be a fine performance if they do achieve it.

"I think if we continue like this, we can go through the entire season without loss," the defender told Canal Plus.

"That's not an objective, but if we can do it, it will be magnificent.

"I think it was a good match against Marseille. They worked very hard and so did we. I don't know if we deserved to win, but we won again.

"We're very happy. We need to continue like this, with desire and humility, to finish off this great season."