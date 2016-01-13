Thohir insists Mancini still right man for Inter

Inter president Erick Thohir is adamant Roberto Mancini is still the right man to lead the Nerazzurri.

Mancini, 51, has received plenty of criticism this season due to Inter's conservative style of play, but results initially proved the coach right, as the team climbed to the top of the Serie A standings.

However, they have now lost three of their last six league outings and have dropped to third place in the table.

Thohir sees no reason to panic, though, as Champions League qualification remains Inter's main objective.

"He [Mancini] is a good coach and he will remain in charge next season," Thohir was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Our goal remains qualifying for the Champions League.

"It is just the media and fans who are talking about the Scudetto. I don't think we should panic."

Inter were upset by Sassuolo at the weekend, losing 1-0 following a late Domenico Berardi penalty, and Thohir has demanded a response against Atalanta on Saturday.

"Sunday's match left us speechless, but this is football.

"We attacked constantly but the ball refused to go into the net.

"I hope Mancini and the players respond immediately against Atalanta."