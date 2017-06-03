Through gritted tweet: Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid
Barcelona congratulated Real Madrid on social media after watching their arch-rivals clinch the Champions League crown.
Barcelona congratulated bitter LaLiga rivals Real Madrid on successfully retaining the Champions League trophy.
No team had gone back-to-back in the Champions League era but that changed on Saturday, when title-holders Madrid defeated 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.
Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero at the Principality Stadium, scoring twice to move a step closer to matching Lionel Messi's record of five Ballons d'Or.
And Barca – albeit through gritted teeth – praised Madrid on social media, having also been dethroned by the Spanish capital club in LaLiga.
In a tweet, Barca wrote: "Congratulations @realmadrid for winning the trophy in Cardiff".
Madrid will now face Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup, before going head-to-head with Barca in the two-legged Supercopa in August.
