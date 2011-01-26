Tiene gunning for Arsenal move

The £2 million-rated Ivory Coast international can be employed as a left-back, winger or holding midfielder, and his versatility could tempt Arsene Wenger as the Frenchman looks to strengthen a Gunners squad which is still in contention for four trophies.

Arsenal reached their first final since 2007 after beating Ipswich Town 3-0 on Tuesday night to reach the League Cup final, with goals from Nicklas Bendtner, Laurent Koscielny and Cesc Fabregas sealing the Gunners' passage to the showpiece event at Wembley.

Tiene's solid performances in the World Cup last summer earned him a move to PSG, but despite only having been in the French capital for a few months, Tiene insists he is ready to relocate to Emirates Stadium and link up with fellow countryman Emmanuel Eboue.

"Nothing is going to prevent me playing in the Premier League. I dream about playing in England,” he said.

"I have always seen Arsene Wenger's teams play and it excites me."

The Gunners' boss is believed to be eyeing up several defenders with Thomas Vermaelen having been sidelined for much of the season with an Achilles problem.

Arsenal are also in the hunt for Southampton starlet Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, having plucked Theo Walcott from the Saints' first team in 2006.

By Liam Twomey