Tighter Watford matches are a coincidence, says Mazzarri

Walter Mazzarri insists Watford's recent defensive improvement is not due to any changes he has made.

The Hornets failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening seven Premier League games of the season, but have responded by shutting out both Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

Scoring just once across those two matches, the goals have also dried up somewhat for Watford, but Mazzarri says those consecutive tight encounters are just a coincidence.

"I didn't really change things - I don't change my mind on my style," he said ahead of Hull City's visit on Saturday.

"I think it's purely a coincidence. We were much better defensively, but that was partly because we had important players back in defence who we didn't have before.

"Of course, we didn't score [in a 0-0 draw at Swansea], but it's not easy to score away from home and I think it's just coincidence - and we still had a lot of chances to score."

Watford should be further strengthened defensively against Hull at Vicarage Road, with off-season recruit Daryl Janmaat returning from a month-long lay-off.

"It is a matter of deciding whether [Janmaat] will start on the pitch or the bench, but he will be available," Mazzarri added.

"He is ideal in the wing-back role. He will be ready 100 per cent and he will be able to give the most of anyone in that role."