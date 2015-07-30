Tigres not scared of River trip - Ferretti

Coach Ricardo Ferretti said while Tigres UANL were unable to capitalise on home advantage in the Copa Libertadores final first leg, he will back his side in Buenos Aires.

River Plate earned a 0-0 draw in Mexico on Wednesday, meaning Ferretti's men will have to score at El Monumental if they are to avoid extra-time and penalties.

Ferretti did not fault the efforts of his charges in the first leg.

"The team looked everywhere and tried, but the goal did not fall," the 61-year-old said.

"I think... they are not scared here, we will not be scared there; we have to improve many things and next Wednesday, we will see."

While River coach Marcelo Gallardo spruiked that his side "can't lose this trophy" after the scoreless 90 minutes, Ferretti felt it was a 50-50 fixture.

"We have the same intention as them, in a final in which everything is even and the coin is in the air. Let's see which side it falls," Ferretti added.

"I think my team does things right, but no game is like another, we will seek to get a result."