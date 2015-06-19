Tigres sign Gignac and Uche

Liga MX side Tigres UANL have signed France international Andre-Pierre Gignac and Nigeria striker Ikechukwu Uche.

Gignac arrives at the club after nearly five years with Marseille - for whom he scored 77 goals - and was welcomed by hordes of fans at Monterrey International Airport on Thursday as he flew in for his medical.

"Incredible welcome, thank you all, we're going to do big things," Gignac posted on Twitter.

He is joined at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon by Uche, who has spent the last four seasons with Villarreal.

Uche netted 36 goals in his time with the Spanish club and posted on Twitter: "I'm very happy to announce an agreement with @TigresOficial I will do my best for the team #SomosTigres."

Tigres lost the Liga MX Apertura final to Club America last season and were knocked out of the Clausura at the quarter-final stage by Santos Laguna.

However, Tigres are in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores and face Brazilian side Internacional over two legs next month as they bid to become the first Mexican team to win the competition.