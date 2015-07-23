Tigres UANL 3 Internacional 1 (4-3 agg): Gignac's maiden goal secures final's berth

Andre-Pierre Gignac notched his maiden goal for Tigres UANL as the Mexican club defeated Internacional 3-1 to advance to the Copa Libertadores final.

Having lost 2-1 in Brazil last week, Tigres edged past Internacional in San Nicolas de los Garza with a 4-3 aggregate triumph on Wednesday.

Former Marseille striker Gignac, who made his Tigres debut in the semi-final first leg in Porto Alegre, struck the opener at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon, heading Jurgen Damm's cross into the net in the 18th minute.

Tigres led 2-0 at half-time after an amazing own goal from Geferson, while they extended their lead further in the 57th minute through Egidio Arevalo.

Lisandro Lopez's 89th-minute goal for Internacional made little difference to the overall result as Tigres reached their maiden Copa Libertadores final, where they will take on River Plate.

Gignac, who joined Tigres in June following the completion of Marseille's 2014-15 season, bullied his way past an opponent to get on the end of Damm's centre in the first half and celebrated wildly after opening his account with the Liga MX club.

In the 40th minute, Geferson chased a long ball from Tigres back to his own goal but his attempted clearance with the outside of his boot chipped goalkeeper Alisson.

Rafael Sobis missed a penalty for the hosts in the 51st minute but Arevalo's diving header from another Damm cross made up for the failed spot-kick six minutes later.

Tigres keeper Nahuel Guzman made a stunning save on the hour mark from Eduardo Sasha's header, effectively ending Internacional's hopes of a comeback.

Lopez's tap in from Sasha's cutback with a minute remaining was too little too late for the Brazilian visitors.