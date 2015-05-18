Time for West Brom to kick on, says Lescott

Joleon Lescott has called on West Brom to "kick on" from their impressive second half of the season and challenge in the upper echelons of the Premier League next year.

After just five defeats in the league since Tony Pulis' arrival in January, West Brom have collected 24 points to move them comfortably away from the drop zone

Pulis will begin the preparations for Albion's sixth successive campaign in the top flight after the final two league matches of this season and Lescott says it is time to start pushing up the table.

"He's an ambitious man and we're ambitious players so I'm sure as a club we can kick on," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"And we have to because I'm sure for every club next year their aim will be to progress, so there will be teams coming up whose main goal is survival.

"That probably goes for 50 per cent of the league, whose ambition is to stay up, but as a club in order to progress and be ambitious we've got to look past that.

"We've got to think 'now we've been here and established for six years we need to really look at other goals'.

"It's been a great achievement for the manager but I know from speaking to him how ambitious he is. He's got plans and they're realistic plans for us to achieve."