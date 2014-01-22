Tiote targeting European spot with Newcastle

Alan Pardew's side qualified for the UEFA Europa League in May 2012 by finishing fifth in the Premier League.

However, last term saw the club suffer a major decline in fortunes as they ended the season 16th.

Newcastle have since returned to form and sit eighth, four points outside the top four, after winning half of their 22 matches in the current campaign.

Tiote told the Evening Chronicle: "At the moment we are in a good position. We are happy because last year it was not the same.

"Now we can try to win every game. If we keep trying that we can gain a Europa League place or even a Champions League place."

Despite his confidence, the Ivory Coast international is not underestimating the challenge Newcastle face over the remainder of the season.

"It is going to be tough because there are a lot of good teams in this league," he added.