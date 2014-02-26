Tiote targeting strong Newcastle finish

The Tyneside club secured a first win in five against Aston Villa last weekend courtesy of Loic Remy's stoppage-time goal, a result that moved them into eighth place in the league.

While Newcastle are currently 10 points off fifth-placed Tottenham, victory for Manchester City over Sunderland in Sunday's League Cup final would likely see sixth place carry qualification to the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United occupy that spot, with Newcastle just five points away, and Tiote has called on his team-mates to push on with 11 games of the season to go in order to finish as high as possible.

"Every game is important," said Tiote.

"We are in a good position, but if we win each game, we have a chance to finish in a better position.

"It's going to be hard, but we need to believe and try to win every game. We have to try to do that.

"We've got more confidence now. We hadn't won for a few games. We didn't play as a team and we conceded too many goals. We take that to the next game."

Newcastle travel to Hull City on Saturday, having failed to beat the Yorkshire club since October 1997.