Tite can lead Brazil to World Cup glory, says Neymar

Neymar believes Tite can lead Brazil to World Cup glory, describing the new national team coach as "one of the best I've ever worked with".

Tite was appointed in June as a replacement for Dunga, who was sacked following a disappointing performance at the Copa America Centenario.

The experienced coach has since guided the team to four wins in as many World Cup qualifying matches, placing Brazil top of the table, a point clear of closest challengers Uruguay.

Barcelona attacker Neymar has been impressed by Tite's impact and is optimistic about Brazil's chances of ending a 16-year wait for a World Cup win at Russia 2018.

"The arrival of Tite has changed the national team, but not the environment," he said.

"Tite has surprised me a lot as a coach. He is one of the most prepared and one of the best I've ever worked with.

"It is great to play under Tite. I'm very sure he will take us to the World Cup, perhaps even to a title.

"I think he's organising the the whole setup, doing everything just right."

Brazil host struggling rivals Argentina in their next qualifying fixture on November 10.