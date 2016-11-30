Tite, Zidane pay respects to crash victims

Brazil coach Tite and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane sent their condolences to those affected by the Colombian plane crash, including Brazilian club Chapecoense.

The flight crashed on its way to Medellin from Bolivia on Monday, killing 71 of the 77 people on board.

Tite, who was appointed Brazil coach in June, sent his well wishes to those impacted.

"My sincere condolences to the families of victims of the accident in Colombia," he said.

"We who live football, we feel a lot of pain and deep sadness at seeing fellow professionals in the exercise of their work, have their dreams interrupted by this tragedy.

"God [give] comfort to all and give light and strength to move forward."

Chapecoense were flying to Colombia for the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Zidane, speaking ahead of Madrid's Copa del Rey clash against Cultural Leonesa, sent his regards on behalf of the LaLiga giants.

"Before you start this press conference, I send my support, and on behalf of everyone at the club, to the relatives and friends of the deceased in the accident in Colombia," he said.

"And, of course, the Chapecoense club and all their fans. We feel very much for what happened."