Title tilt now top of Spurs' agenda, says Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld is confident Tottenham will be primed for a Premier League title tilt from the off next season.

Spurs came up short in 2015-16, closing a campaign that had promised so much with a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle United that saw them slip below bitter rivals Arsenal and down to third.

Mauricio Pochettino's men had for so long looked the strongest threat to eventual champions Leicester City, but a return of just two points from the final four games left them 11 adrift of the summit.

Defender Alderweireld told Sky Sports News: "Of course we were very disappointed because all of Tottenham wanted to get second, but overall at the end we have to think we had a good season.

"We have got guaranteed Champions League football which we have not had for a couple of years so it is the next step for the club. That's important and next season we can come back stronger.

"We want to win it and we will go for it. I think we now have a different mindset from the one we had at the beginning of this season.

"Then we were thinking the top four would be brilliant, now we are thinking more than that. We want to go one better."

The White Hart Lane club were boosted this month by Pochettino's decision to sign a new five-year deal amid interest from Manchester United.