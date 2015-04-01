'Title is within reach' for Marseille, says Ocampos

A haul of just nine points from eight matches in January and February has seen Marseille drop from first spot at the end of the French league's winter break to third heading into this weekend's crucial clash with leaders PSG.

Critics have claimed Marseille will be unable to arrest their fall down the table but Ocampos is convinced Marcelo Bielsa's men remain serious title challengers.

Marseille would end the weekend at the top of Ligue 1 if they defeat PSG and second-placed Lyon fail to win at Guingamp, who are 10th.

"For me, the title is more than possible. We're in great form right now," the Argentine midfielder told Ligue 1's website.

"Our next game is against Paris, we're two points behind and so if we win, we go ahead of them. The title is within reach.

"We need to keep playing as we are doing and have a little luck too."

Marseille were undefeated in three games before the international break, thumping Toulouse and Lens either side of a scoreless draw with Lyon.

While Bielsa's side are focused on reeling in PSG and Lyon, Ocampos is also wary of his parent club Monaco, who sit fourth - six points off top spot with a game in hand.

Ocampos was loaned to Marseille from Monaco in February, with a view to a permanent move, and the two clubs are set to meet in the third-last round of the season.

"Monaco are getting dangerously close. If they win their game in hand, they'll be a point behind [Marseille]," the 20-year-old said.

"We have to be careful. I know Monaco well, I know the club and the players. They have a lot of quality."