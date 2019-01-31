Tolisso begins running exercises as Bayern midfielder continues comeback

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso stepped up his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury by taking part in running exercises on Thursday.

Tolisso has been sidelined since September, but the France international has moved closer to making a comeback by taking part in a 25-minute session.

The 24-year-old celebrated when stepping out onto the club's training pitch for the first time in more than four months.

"He's feeling really good," said Bayern boss Niko Kovac. "After a long time out, he was able to train on the pitch, he's really happy about that."

Tolisso suffered the injury in an accidental collision with Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Volland early in the Bundesliga season.

The midfielder was part of the France squad that won the World Cup last year, making five appearances at Russia 2018.