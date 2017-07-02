Tolisso can replace Alonso at Bayern – Ancelotti
Corentin Tolisso is a good replacement for Xabi Alonso at Bayern Munich, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti believes off-season signing Corentin Tolisso is capable of replacing retired great Xabi Alonso.
Tolisso, 22, joined Bayern from Lyon for an initial €41.5million in June, signing a five-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.
Ancelotti has high hopes for the one-time France international, saying he could replace Alonso, the Spain great who retired after the 2016-17 season.
"Tolisso is a really good midfielder in our opinion. He was one of the best midfielders in the market," the Italian said on Saturday.
"He is a really complete midfielder, good passing, forward, really well positioned defensively and also in my opinion a lot of opportunity to improve.
"He's still young, he did well in Lyon, but I think with us he can improve more. He's going to complete our midfield.
"Also I have to say that [Sebastian] Rudy is a really good signing because Rudy tactically is really good. We are going to have a lot of competition in this position. But with a lot of games I think all have the possibility to play.
"I think that Tolisso also has a good profile to replace a player like Alonso."
Tolisso came through the youth system at Lyon before making his debut in 2013, going on to feature more than 150 times for the French giants.
