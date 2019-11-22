Tommy Wright seeks momentum at St Johnstone

Tommy Wright is looking forward to a run of games after a disrupted Ladbrokes Premiership season so far for

St Johnstone.

The Perth side went into the most recent international break two points ahead of bottom team St Mirren following the 4-1 defeat at home to Hibernian.

Wright welcomes Aberdeen to McDiarmid Park on Saturday, followed by a trip to Motherwell next weekend before a game at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock the following Wednesday night, as he hopes to get some momentum going.

The Perth club’s boss said: “We planned for the international break, we knew it was coming.

“But where our season has been disjointed, we lost a game because of the League Cup semi-final and we will lose another game because of the final because we were meant to play Celtic that weekend.

“It feels as though your season hasn’t really got started.

“The last three or four seasons, until the League Cup is out the way, we have had a bit more disruption to our season, because we have been playing teams involved in the semi-finals or final.

“It is hard to believe we are coming towards the end of November and we have only played 12 league games but we have three games in 10 days – and then we don’t have a game.

“Hopefully we can get a bit of momentum with it (three games). That will be the aim.

“Every game in the league is tough. Even in our situation I believe we can take points off any team in the league so starting with Aberdeen on Sunday, we have to get a win and then go to Motherwell.

“But players enjoy playing games and it will be nice to get three games in 10 days.”

Wright anticipates another tough game against Derek McInnes’ side, with whom they drew 1-1 at Pittodrie earlier in the season.

The Northern Irishman said: “We have had many battles with them down the years and we look forward to it.

“Derek is getting most of his players back and Scott McKenna coming back gives them a lot of strength at the back.

“They have quietly moved into third place in the league whereas a few weeks ago everyone was writing them off.”