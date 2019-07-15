Tommy Wright urges St Johnstone to cut out errors

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has told his players to cut out the errors if they are to get their Betfred Cup Group B campaign off to a winning start.

The Ladbrokes Premiership outfit get under way at League One Montrose on Tuesday evening hoping for a repeat of last season’s 2-1 win over the same opposition at the same stage of the competition.

However, while Wright has been pleased with his team’s potency in pre-season, he has been disappointed with the goals they have conceded in a 1-1 draw with Glentoran, victories over Linfield and Morton and defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He told the club’s official website: “We’ve scored in every game and if you look at the Morton and Linfield games in particular, we could have had even more goals.

“Going forward, it’s been good, but we just have to make sure we cut out the defensive errors.”

Montrose endured mixed fortunes in a pre-season campaign which brought wins over Formartine United and Arbroath either side of a defeat by Cove Rangers before suffering a 4-1 defeat at Ross County on Saturday in their opening Betfred Cup fixture.

Wright, who was among the crowd for that game, said: “I watched Montrose on Saturday against Ross County and I think they’ll be slightly disappointed with how it went, particularly in the first half.

“They came into the game as it went on and they caused County a few problems in the match which we’ll need to be wary of.”